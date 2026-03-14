Ferrari to step up India play to tap growing affluent population 

Italian super car maker Ferrari is stepping on the accelerator in India, buoyed by the growing number of wealthy and affluent people in the country, who want tailor-made products and experiences.

"I see a lot of promise, I see an India that has been changing a lot. So, we believe India is the right place for Ferrari to continue to grow. Our partners here are doing a fantastic job. But, I am sure that with better support from us, we can continue to grow, " said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari's CEO.

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The luxury car market in India is very small, estimated at around 50,000 units. But it is expected to grow steadily given a sizeable young population and growing number of wealthy Indians.

The new trade agreement signed between India and the European Union should make the business easier here than in the past, Enrico Gallera, chief marketing and commercial officer, said separately in an interaction.

Ferrari on Saturday unveiled the 849 Testarossa, it's most powerful and flagship model in India. Prices start at Rs 10.37 crore ex-showroom in the country.

The Testarossa is powered by a plug-in hybrid set up, which includes a 4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and three electric motors, and can go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.25 seconds.

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Ferrari has been present in India for over 15 years with dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi. While, sales will continue to be managed by distribution partners as is the case in other markets, Ferrari is taking a more focused approach to connect with more potential customers as well as increase its connections with existing customers.

"India is growing dramatically not only on the wealth, but also on the attention of the world. This is extremely positive for Ferrari and it's going to be an important acceleration for our business here," noted Francesco Bianchi, the head of Far and Middle East at Ferrari.

The company hopes to create an "ecosystem" that will please more Indians in their cars. Also, it will look to ensure there are more service workshops closer to its customers, which should further drive consumer confidence.

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The Testarossa launch on Saturday was among the first major event by Ferrari in India and it has planned another big event in the national capital towards the end of the year.

