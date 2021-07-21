Flipkart adds AR-powered 'view in my room' feature to app; here's how it'll make shopping experience better

Long after companies like Pepperfry, Caratlane and Lenskart introduced augmented reality to their app, home-grown ecommerce platform Flipkart has also integrated a similar capability in its app. This augmented reality capability on the Flipkart App will allow customers to virtually experience how the product will look like in reality, before making the purchase.

To start with, a 'view in your room' option appears under the select set of products listed on the app. Clicking on the same opens the camera and rotating the phone camera over the floor for a few seconds would superimpose the life-size replica of the product inside the home.

Flipkart believes that this new feature can offer an immersive ecommerce experience in categories such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision. Another category where AR could work well and remove guesswork is believed to be the 'Beauty' category.

"At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making e-commerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. With the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to take this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer's living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit," says Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart.

The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers. According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features, with 30 per cent of the sample space wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience. Augmented reality on ecommerce platforms is enabling users to virtually experience the product and experience how it would fit, which will not only enhance user experience and boost ecommerce sales too.

