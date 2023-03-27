Flipkart Chief People Officer says no to ‘mass layoffs’

At a time when job cuts have become rampant, e-commerce giant Flipkart has decided to say no to ‘mass layoffs’.

Krishna Raghavan, the Chief People Officer of the company told Livemint that the company has no intentions of firing employees as it doesn’t believe in hiring in bulk and then laying off to lessen the headcounts.

“We do responsible hiring and there are no mass layoffs happening at Flipkart. We don't hire in thousands and then land up figuring out that we have too many people on board and resort to extreme measures," he said.

The report further added that Flipkart’s decision of not giving hikes to its senior management will not affect any jobs because a hike and promotion took place last year along with a stock option buyback plan.

Explaining more about increments, Raghavan said, “As we expand our business portfolio, and grow in the marketplace, this is a tremendous opportunity and potential for us, and we’ll constantly revisit how we look at increments in the subsequent years. We do have liquidation opportunities that we offer to our employees almost every year.”

In terms of hiring, the company has increased its internal job posting as compared to others from the industry. "In the last couple of years, our internal talent mobility in terms of the number of positions we filled internally versus externally has doubled," he added.

This comes at a time when Amazon recently decided to let go of 9,000 more employees after concluding the second phase of its operating plan. Earlier in January, the company laid off 18,000 employees in January. Meanwhile, IT giant Accenture also announced that as many as 19,000 employees would be laid off.

