Flipkart Ventures to invest in six early-stage start-ups

Flipkart Ventures, the $100 million venture fund set up by e-commerce major Flipkart, is investing in six early stage start-ups under its accelerator program - Flipkart Leap Ahead. With an aim to provide mentorship to these early stage start-ups, the program is going to provide guidance on growth, scalability and disruptive innovations in line with the Digital India initiative, it said.



According to Flipkart Ventures, the six start-ups will receive up to $500,000 in the form of equity investments, in addition to customised programs designed by Bain & Company. The six startups are aiming to build capabilities across a wide array of solutions, each catering to a unique problem statement and the present needs of consumers and sellers online. This includes a metaverse with virtual stores, robotic supply chain solutions, AI-powered fashion cataloging, data analytics-powered business optimisation, data-based freight intelligence, and more that can help elevate customer and seller experiences.



“Furthering our commitment to fostering India’s entrepreneur ecosystem, with Flipkart Leap Ahead we want to support startups to scale up their businesses and build relevant solutions to solve complex problems in the consumer internet and technology ecosystem. Through this endeavour, we strive to be a catalyst in the growing startup community by continuing to expand our program each year and presenting growth opportunities to emerging entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to invest in and mentor the six selected startups possessing unique ideas, disruptive business models and new innovative technologies,” said Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development.



Here are the six start-ups:



Dopplr - Metaverse: Provides immersive virtual stores as a service for brands, aided by Al driven garment display and personalisation.



Livwell - Insurtech: A blockchain-based insurtech & health engagement application, provides affordable bite-size Insurance products aimed toward millennials.



LogisticsNow (LoRRI) - Logistics Solutions: A digital logistics platform (LoRRI) on the B2B transport value chain, powered by a vision to build a national logistics grid.

NeuroPixel.AI - Automated Catalogs: A deeptech startup at the intersection of fashion e-commerce and ComptuerVision.



Rightbot Technologies - Robotic Fulfilment: A full stack robotics automation platform catering to online fulfilment.



Sellerapp - Seller Enablement: A seller-centric intelligence platform that allows sellers to manage, optimise and scale their business.



Also read: CCPA slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on Flipkart for selling defective pressure cookers