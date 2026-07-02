Flying with sports gear? Air India cuts a major travel cost, Check if your ticket qualifies

Air India on Thursday announced it will waive handling charges for sports equipment across select fare families on both domestic and international routes, a move the carrier said is aimed at making air travel more affordable and cost-effective for athletes and sports enthusiasts. For full details on eligible equipment, fare applicability and excess baggage rules, passengers have been advised to consult Air India’s official website or contact the airline's customer service.

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Waiver covers select fare families

According to an official statement from the airline, the waiver applies to economy flights, premium economy flights and all business-class fares. Depending on the route and fare category, travellers can save between ₹2000 and ₹7000, the airline said. The carrier added that while handling charges are being removed, standard excess baggage fees will still apply if a passenger exceeds the permitted weight allowance.

“Air India has waived off handling charges for sports equipment across select fare families on both domestic and international routes, making it more convenient for customers travelling with their sporting gear,” the statement said.

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Weight allowances and excess fees

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Under the airline’s current baggage policy, economy flex passengers are allowed 15 kg, premium economy flex 25 kg and business class 30 kg as part of their permitted allowance. An Air India source clarified that if the combined weight of luggage and sports equipment exceeds these limits, the standard excess baggage charges will be levied.

“This initiative will provide greater value and convenience to athletes, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who frequently travel with specialised equipment,” the source added. Despite the waiver, travellers should be aware that the concession does not extend to lower fare categories and does not eliminate excess baggage fees. Passengers on non-flex economy fares or those exceeding the specified weight limits will still face the usual charges.