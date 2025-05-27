FM Sitharaman visits Pine Labs, highlights push for digital public infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Pine Labs' Noida office today, reinforcing the government's commitment to strengthening Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and accelerating financial inclusion. During the visit, the minister reviewed a range of fintech tools and solutions, including those related to prepaid instruments and the Account Aggregator framework. The visit highlights the government's focus on expanding digital integration in government schemes to enhance accessibility and efficiency across the nation.

Advertisement

Sitharaman's interaction with Pine Labs employees and stakeholders provided insights into how fintech platforms are facilitating secure and inclusive financial services, particularly benefiting MSMEs and merchants. A notable example is Kuldeep Chauhan, a former mango farmer turned mobile store owner, who shared how digital payments transformed his business operations, reflecting the growing reach of fintech in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This transformation is a testament to the power of digital tools in empowering small business owners, enabling them to expand their reach and streamline operations.

Smt @nsitharaman interacts with Shri Kuldeep Chauhan, a mobile retailer and customer of @PineLabs, who has greatly benefitted from India’s growing Fintech ecosystem and robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).



Shri Chauhan, the owner of Kuldeep Mobile House, operates three… pic.twitter.com/wWEzYIvflp — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) May 27, 2025

The finance minister's visit is a testament to the government's strategy to leverage technology for economic empowerment. Her engagement with the fintech community underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving innovation and addressing challenges in the financial ecosystem.

Advertisement

The visit was marked by a post from Sitharaman's office on the social media platform X, acknowledging the significant contributions of fintech firms in expanding India's digital public infrastructure. The post highlighted the minister's engagement with Kuldeep Chauhan, underscoring the transformative impact of digital payments on his business in Uttar Pradesh. Such interactions and acknowledgments emphasize the government's agenda of fostering a fintech-friendly environment to boost financial inclusion at various levels.

Smt @nsitharaman visits the office of Pine Labs (@PineLabs), a digital Fintech company, in Noida.



The Hon'ble FM interacted with the employees and staff there, acknowledging India’s Fintech firms’ contribution to expanding country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and in… pic.twitter.com/1lYrLTgp2a — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) May 27, 2025

Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, expressed enthusiasm about the minister's visit, stating, "Today was an exciting and unbelievable day. We got an opportunity to host our Hon. Finance Minister @nsitharaman to explore & understand ideas in fintech! It was a full house and our FM was completely immersed in her interactions and tech discussions!" This visit underscores the collaborative effort between the government and fintech companies to address regulatory challenges and explore innovative solutions for economic advancement.

Advertisement

The government's focus on building robust DPI aligns with recommendations from a G20 task force report. The report, finalised during India’s G20 presidency, advocates for universally applicable digital infrastructures, allowing nations to use adaptable models to maintain sovereignty and data ownership. By engaging fintech leaders like Pine Labs in discussions, the finance ministry aims to address ongoing regulatory issues and optimise digital frameworks to enhance service delivery across sectors. This initiative is crucial for creating a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem that can adapt to future challenges and opportunities.