Focusing on government, education and health: Peter Moore of Amazon Web Services

The world of technology is somewhat encumbered by legacy. Either the technology they are using is not up to date, or it's not very secure, or it does not meet the needs of the people who need it, when they need it most. This is not just with small companies, big ones, too, have a lot of older technology. Amazon Web Services (AWS) when it was launched found a niche in start-ups and young companies, who didn't want to invest in their own infrastructure and yet wanted the facility to scale up or down. Now, AWS has another interest area. The company is now focussing on public sector areas such as government, education, and health, Peter Moore, Regional Managing Director for Amazon Web Services, Global Public Sector - APAC and Japan, told Business Today.

Recently, AWS finished the empanelment process with MeitY. Essentially, it's the process of fulfilling all the government's requirements and be their registered, verified cloud provider for them to be able to use AWS in India.

"We are working with both central government agencies and the state governments around India to help them fulfil their mission," says Moore. He adds there's a state government in India that has turned off their data centre and is running everything on AWS.

Subsequent to that, AWS has also been empanelled with Maharashtra government. In fact, they host mission-critical applications and databases for the departments of the Government of Maharashtra, such as the Farmer Loan Waiver System, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the Direct Benefit Transfer on AWS. Even Maharashtra's IT arm MahaOnline is running on AWS providing a range of citizen services to facilitate the delivery of citizen services in the state.

"India will be our fast growing market in the world, as a result of the size of the country and the economic growth that's happening here," he says.

As a result, AWS is also building its infrastructure in the country. They launched data centres around Mumbai in 2016. "There are data legacy issues associated with running applications in another country. So customers who care about data legacy, and for customers who care about data location, having infrastructure in India is important," he says.

AWS has an annual run rate of $24 billion dollar and in 2018 its revenue grew 49 per cent year over year.