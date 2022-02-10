Foreign broking firms lower Paytm target price

Foreign broking firms have cut their target price for fintech major Paytm, which is already having a tough time on the bourses. The price cuts have come on the back of the third quarter numbers of the company even as it reported a healthy growth in revenues.

Interestingly, broking majors have upped the rating on the stock but have slashed target price citing valuation concerns, increasing competition and regulatory challenges among other things.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its rating on Paytm to Buy from the earlier Neutral while cutting target price to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,600.

“Our analysis suggests the current share price is implying multiple headwinds including MDR (merchant discount rate) caps, a decline in market share for Paytm, and significantly slower ramp-up of Paytm’s financial services, which we view as unlikely,” stated the Goldman Sachs report.

“With our revised target price of Rs 1,460 (from Rs 1,600; +50 bps WACC [weighted average cost of capital] due to rising interest rates) implying 53 per cent upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to Buy from Neutral,” it added.

Late last week, Paytm announced its third quarter numbers with the net loss widening to Rs 779.80 crore, higher than the previous quarter’s loss of Rs 461.20 crore. Further, total income dipped slightly to Rs 999.30 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,095.60 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley cut its target price to Rs 1,425 from Rs 1,875 while pegging its bear case scenario at Rs 580 and the bull case at Rs 2,900. The lower target is primarily on account of the “lower valuation multiple at US peer firms”.

“We remain constructive on Paytm and see attractive risk reward. Key downside risks would be: a) higher-than-expected competitive intensity in payments and/or a reduction in payment charges; b) an inability to scale up partnerships in financial services; c) negative regulatory changes in lending business; and d) a severe third Covid wave,” stated Morgan Stanley, which has an overweight rating on the stock.

In a similar context, Bank of America Securities has maintained a neutral rating on the stock while cutting its target price to Rs 1,130 from the earlier Rs 1,690.

Interestingly, Macquarie, which had initiated coverage of the company in November last year with a target price of Rs 1,200, slashed its target to Rs 700 citing profitability concerns.

Shares of Paytm have had a bumpy ride on the bourses till date and are currently trading around Rs 943 – a huge drop from the high of Rs 1,961 it touched in November 18, 2021. In the last one month, Paytm shares have dipped nearly 20 per cent even as the benchmark Sensex fell only by 2.52 per cent.