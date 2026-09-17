'Foreign investors want only returns': Noel Tata explains why he opposes listing Tata Sons

About 66% of Tata Sons' equity is held by the Tata Trusts, Noel Tata said. Dividends from the group's operating companies flow through the trusts into public charity.

"The commercial enterprise and the philanthropy are not adjacent to one another; they are one structure seen from two ends," he said.

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Why listing matters

Noel Tata said that if Tata Sons were publicly listed, the rights of the Tata Trusts as majority shareholders "stand to be seriously impaired".

"The principal activity of this Company is to invest in and support the companies of the Tata Group. If Tata Sons is publicly listed, the rights of Tata Trusts as majority shareholders stand to be seriously impaired," he said.

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A listed Tata Sons would be accountable to institutional and foreign shareholders whose legitimate interest is financial return, he said. "It is doubtful that such shareholders would sanction the deployment of capital to rescue a Group company in distress, or the funding of a greenfield venture whose returns lie fifteen years away. That is not a criticism of them. It is a description of their mandate, which is not ours."

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The Tata Trusts chairman said Tata Sons' principal activity is to invest in and support companies across the Tata Group. Its existing ownership structure has allowed the company to take decisions that may not have been supported by a purely commercial calculation.

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Noel Tata pointed to several examples. He said Sir Dorabji Tata pledged his personal assets to preserve Tata Steel. Tata Sons also proactively infused funds to protect depositors and creditors after unauthorised diversions were discovered at Tata Finance in 2001.

The company later chose to settle liabilities of Tata Teleservices running into tens of thousands of crores of rupees, including amounts owed to its joint venture partner and lenders, even when it was under no immediate compulsion to do so.

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Noel Tata said these decisions were taken because of what the Tata Group believed it owed to depositors, counterparties, lenders, and its own name. "They were acts of stewardship, and they were possible because the shareholder base of this Company permitted them," he said.

He said the same structure had helped Tata Sons contribute to nation-building, from the first integrated steel plant and the first Indian airline to institutions in science, medicine, and social research.

More recently, he said, the group had made commitments in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and civil aviation that require patience measured in decades rather than quarters.

"No listed holding company in India has been asked to carry that load, and it is worth asking whether a listed one could," Noel Tata said.