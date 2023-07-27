scorecardresearch
Foreign lenders in talks to finance up to $750 mn of Adani's Ambuja debt: Report

Barclays, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered are in talks to collectively lend between $600 million and $750 million to Adani Group, said a report on Thursday.

The loan is a part of discussions to refinance the debt that the group had taken to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements, reported Bloomberg quoting sources.

Last year, Adani acquired ACC and Ambuja from Switzerland-based Holcim AG's in a $10.5-billion deal, which was financed by bridge loans. The deal made the conglomerate India's No. 2 cement manufacturer.

Adani Group is also in discussion with other lenders to refinance as much as $3.8 billion of a loan facility taken for its Ambuja acquisition, the report added.

However, the report said that the talks haven't yet concluded and the amounts can still change.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Adani Group is aiming to close its planned up to $4 billion fundraising before the end of 2023, and is actively talking to global investors about participating.

Adani's high debt levels were among the concerns that were flagged by US short-seller Hindenburg in a report on January 24.

The short-seller also said the conglomerate improperly used tax havens, among other allegations that wiped out over $100 billion in investor wealth in the group's listed entities.

The group called the report baseless, and has since garnered investor support and repaid debt.

Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
