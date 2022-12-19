Former AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria joins Medanta

Superspeciality hospital chain Medanta announced on Monday that it has appointed Randeep Guleria, the former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as the Chairman of Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine and Director - Medical Education.

Medanta Chairman and Managing Director Dr Naresh Trehan welcomed Guleria to the Medanta family and said, “The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr. Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always delivering the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty.”

Dr Guleria became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic when he offered tips and advice to people on how to remain safe, and due to his overall contribution to India’s COVID-19 response effort. But Dr Guleria is known for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions and sleep disorders.

He has been published widely across Indian and international journals and has contributed scores of chapters in various prominent books.

The former Director of AIIMS, Delhi, was also instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the premier medical institute. He served in AIIMS for three decades.

Dr Guleria is an academician and researcher who completed his MBBS at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and MD, General Medicine and DM in Pulmonary Medicine from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

He has been awarded with the Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy Award. Dr Guleria is associated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation and influenza vaccination.

Dr Randeep Guleria had taken voluntary retirement after serving AIIMS for over 30 years. His five-and-a-half-year tenure as the Director of AIIMS ended on September 23, after which he applied for VRS. His tenure was supposed to end on March 24, but was extended by three months, and was extended by further three.

