Former Air India CEO Campbell Wilson appointed as director on Air New Zealand board

MUST READ | ‘Highlight of my 30-yr aviation career’: Campbell Wilson to Air India employees after resignation as CEO; read full letter

Wilson was the founding CEO of Scoot, the low-cost unit of Singapore Airlines, where he helped develop its informal culture within a traditionally premium-focused organisation. He stepped down as Air India's CEO in early April after nearly four years in the role, having resigned ahead of his term ending in July 2027. He had informed outgoing Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his intention to step down in 2026 but remained to ensure a smooth transition and the appointment of a successor.

During Wilson's tenure, Air India faced persistent losses and increased regulatory scrutiny following a crash last year that killed 260 people. The London-bound flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 on board, also occurred during his leadership.

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In an internal message to Air India employees, Wilson highlighted the significant changes since privatisation, including the acquisition and merger of four airlines, a shift from public to private sector practices, and renewal of leadership, workforce, culture, and operations.

He noted that Air India had modernised systems, launched new products, improved service and operational standards, and expanded its fleet by 100 aircraft. The interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft was nearly complete, with widebody aircraft deliveries underway.

Wilson also mentioned the establishment of critical infrastructure such as South Asia's largest training academy, two flight simulator facilities, a flying school, and a greenfield maintenance, repair, and overhaul base to support Air India's growth and standards.

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He expressed pride in employees' achievements despite challenges like aircraft delivery delays, supply chain issues, conflicts, airspace closures, fuel price increases, and tragedy. Wilson said it was the right time to hand over leadership ahead of bulk aircraft deliveries starting in 2027.

Wilson described the support and spirit of Air India employees as the highlight of his 30-year aviation career and called it an honour to contribute to Air India's history.

After that Air India appointed aviation veteran Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and managing director.