Former LG Chem Power CEO, Prabhakar Patil appointed to Ola Electric's board 

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the appointment of former LG Chem Power CEO-- Dr Prabhakar Patil-- to the Ola Electric board. The appointment is in line with the company’s vision to build indigenous cell technology and manufacture Li-ion cells in India at scale.

“Look forward to working with him and making India a global hub for cell R&D and manufacturing!” Aggarwal tweeted.

“We’re working hard to build our own indigenous cell tech and manufacture Li-ion cells in India at scale. Thrilled to welcome Dr Prabhakar to the Ola Electric board. Look forward to working with him and making India a global hub for cell R&D and manufacturing!” he added.

The latest Ola blog shared by Aggarwal mentions, “I look forward to working closely with Dr Prabhakar as we deepen our focus and investments into advanced cell research as well as large scale manufacturing to build the best battery technologies right here in India and create a global EV hub with our Futurefactory at its centre.”

The company has also applied for the $4.2 billion PLI scheme to develop advanced cells. Ola is also looking to set up a cell manufacturing facility with ~50GWh capacity in India, Aggarwal said in the blog.

He also stated that Prabhakar’s expertise will help the company in accelerating the process of bringing indigenously designed and manufactured cells to the market.

“We are also keenly scouting opportunities around the world for strategic investments into companies focused on advanced cell chemistry research as well as other battery technologies including fast charging," Aggarwal added.

He also noted that these technologies will allow Ola to provide higher density and battery performance for their upcoming range of two-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles.

