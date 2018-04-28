Fortis board extends deadline for binding bids till May 1

Fortis Healthcare on Friday extended the deadline for all binding bids from the interested buyers till May 10, 2018. The decision was taken in a marathon board meeting which lasted over 12 hours.

So far, four entities -- KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare, Manipal-TPG consortium and Munjal and Burman family offices -- have given their binding offers for the Fortis Healthcare.

In a filing to BSE, the board said that the two-member Expert Advisory Committee or EAC will only consider evaluating all binding bids - current /improvised / modified or new - received by the firm till 12:00 noon on May 01. Manipal-TPG consortium can revise their offer till May 06, 2018, the company said.

The board will meet on May 10 to consider recommendations of the EAC.

The board has also appointed Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Ravi Rajagopal and Indrajit Banerjee as additional independent directors. Following this, the company re-constituted certain Board Committees to reflect representation of new members.

Fortis will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting or EGM on May 22 to consider the resolutions proposed by National Westminster Bank Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund, East Bridge Capital Master Fund Ltd and East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd, the shareholders of the company.

The Fortis board met twice in just two days. On Thursday, the board met for five hours to decide on the restructuring process but the meeting remained inclusive after Renuka Ramnath resigned from the expert panel formed to evaluate the binding bids.

Earlier this week, Manipal Health Enterprises revised its offer for Fortis Healthcare to Rs 6,322 crore. KKR-backed Radiant Life Care has also made a revised bid with a binding offer to acquire its Mulund hospital for an enterprise value of Rs 1,200 crore. Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare has made a binding offer to immediately infuse Rs 650 crore in Fortis Healthcare.

Hero Enterprise Investment Office (HEIO) and Burman Family Office have also improved their binding offer with a proposal to invest Rs 1,500 crore from the earlier Rs 1,250 crore. Group entities of HEIO led by Sunil Kant Munjal and the Burman family of the Dabur Group currently hold around 3 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare.



With inputs from PTI