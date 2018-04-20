Fortis to take up only binding offers, sets up committee to evaluate acquisition bids by April 26

Fortis Healthcare's board of directors on Thursday decided to go ahead with with the evaluation of only binding offers amongst the four suitors that have lined up to buy the company. The board has set up an advisory committee of experts to evaluate the proposals and make a final recommendation by April 26.

The troubled healthcare chain had received binding offers from the Ranjan Pai-led Manipal-TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices. It had also received non-binding expression of interests from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad and Chinese firm Fosun Health Holdings Ltd.

In exercise of its fiduciary duties, the board has decided to evaluate the binding offers and has appointed an advisory committee and also directed Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to assist the committee, Fortis said in a statement after its board meeting.

The Manipal-TPG led consortium had raised their offer for Fortis last week to Rs 155 per share by valuing the hospital business higher at Rs 6,061 crore from Rs 5,003 crore in its initial offer on March 27.

The Munjal family-controlled Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office made improved offer by willing to invest Rs 1,500 crore directly at a valuation of Rs 161.6 per share from the earlier Rs 1,250 crore for picking up a stake in Fortis.

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, which had last week offered to acquire stake in the Indian firm at Rs 160 per share, also upped the ante by proposing to infuse Rs 4,000 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares at a price not exceeding its offer share price.

Fortis Healthcare had also received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Fosun Health Holdings Ltd, an arm of Fosun International Ltd, with a proposal of primary infusion at a price up to Rs 156 per share up to a total investment of USD 350 million (over Rs 2,295 crore).

Fortis said the advisory committee will be chaired by Deepak Kapoor, former chairman and CEO of PwC India. In order to evaluate the binding offers, the advisory committee will, after due evaluation and after taking into account the independent view of Standard Chartered Bank, make a final recommendation to the board by April 26, 2018, it added. On the basis of the decision by the board, the final proposal will be put forward to the shareholders for their approval.

In a joint statement, the board of directors of Fortis said the company has over the past many months been involved in deliberations for a potential transaction with the objective of partnering with strong players that would help it strategically and financially before entering into a transaction with Manipal/TPG consortium on March 27, 2018.

The company has been facing hurdles that have precipitated and caused uncertainty and ambiguity amongst all stakeholders, they added.

We firmly believe that it would be the responsibility of the board to direct and guide the company in a manner that brings conformity and certainty to the ongoing process...We are confident that at the end of this process, we would have enabled the company in meeting its long-term objectives of growth, profitability and shareholder value enhancement, they added.

Reacting to the development, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said, "We are pleased to note that the board of Fortis Healthcare has found merit in our offer, which is simple, binding and is the quickest to implement."