Fortis Healthcare board begins meet to decide on bids; here are the offers on the table

It's a big day for Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL). Having played the belle of the ball over the past few weeks - with its suitors aggressively competing against each other and repeatedly sweetening their bids for the healthcare major - the company is scheduled to pick a winner today.

The FHL board has to choose between four binding bids, submitted by Manipal-TPG, IHH Berhad, the Munjal-Burman combine and KKR-backed Radiant Life Care. Recently, in a letter to the shareholders, the four directors currently in the line of fire said that the board decided to consider only binding bids as "the non-binding bids involve considerable uncertainty and merely running a due diligence process does not guarantee a binding bid, which the board had wanted in the best interest of the company". They had added that "considering the need for a certain and quick solution for the company, it was considered prudent that only binding bids should be considered". Here's a quick recap of the offers on the table.



Manipal-TGP: The revised offer made last Sunday valued FHL at Rs 8,358 crore, or Rs 160 per share. The consortium will be investing around Rs 3,300 crore in the deal for FHL, of which Rs 2,100 crore will be invested in the company and Rs 1,200 crore will be used to buy the 30.93 per cent stake held by private equity firms in SRL Diagnostics. Also, as per the terms of the latest offer, Manipal Hospitals will merge with FHL, as against the earlier proposal to demerge Fortis' hospitals business and merge it with Manipal Hospitals.

Munjals-Burmans: On May 1, the Munjal-Burman combine presented the FHL board with a "revised investment proposal" to invest Rs 1,800 crore directly, without any due diligence. Its previous offer proposed a direct infusion of Rs 1,500 crore, so the new deal is significantly sweeter.

Of the proposed investment amount, Rs 800 crore will be invested through preferential issue of equity shares and the balance through preferential issue of warrants, based on FHL's current business and financial position. The offer letter also proposed a strategic sale of the SRL Diagnostics unit after divesting FHL's stake in it.

IHH Healthcare Berhad: The same day, the Malaysian hospital chain also upped its offer for FHL by 9 per cent. The "Enhanced Revised Proposal" offered an immediate equity infusion of Rs 650 crore at a valuation of Rs 175 a share, up from its previous offer at Rs 160 per share, along with a subsequent equity infusion of Rs 3,350 crore subject to satisfactory completion of the due diligence process.

Yesterday, IHH submitted a clarification to the FHL board saying that the due diligence exercise shall only result in a 'go' or 'no-go' outcome, as the case may be, where the subsequent equity infusion is concerned. "The due diligence is not intended to be a price adjustment mechanism for the subsequent equity infusion," it added.



KKR-backed Radiant Life Care: This offer letter proposed a binding offer to purchase the Fortis hospital in Mulund, Mumbai, "without due diligence and as a going concern at an enterprise valuation of Rs 1,200 crore as the first step". The second part of the offer - non-binding at this stage and subject to due diligence - proposed spinning off SRL Diagnostics "for the time being so that FHL can run an independent competitive sale process".

Radiant further proposed a demerger of the hospitals business from FHL into a new company followed by an all-cash open offer to shareholders of the new entity at a price of Rs 126 per share. The offer is subject to Radiant being able to acquire 26 per cent or more shares of the new company. "In order to fund RHT stake acquisition, we propose a rights issue offer by NewCo [new entity]. The entire rights offer amount would be back-stopped by Radiant," the offer letter added.



Choosing between these bids is not the only major decision facing the company. The company also has to decide on the fate of the four directors whose removal has been sought by two institutional shareholders - National Westminster Bank Plc as trustee of Jupiter India Fund and East Bridge Capital Master Fund, which together hold a 12.04 per cent stake in the company. The allegation against them is that they failed to maintain corporate governance and fairly represent interests of all shareholders. The institutional shareholders have demanded that the matter of removal of these directors from the company's board be taken up at the company's EGM on May 22.

