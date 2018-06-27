Fortis Healthcare reports net loss of Rs 932 crore in Q4 due to provisions, impairments

Fortis Healthcare Limited's much-delayed fourth quarter results for the last fiscal are finally out, and they are pretty dismal. India's second-largest private hospital chain reported a net loss of Rs 932 crore for the quarter, up from a net loss of Rs 68 crore loss in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. According to the company this was because of exceptional losses to the tune of Rs 833.50 crore, courtesy provisions and impairment losses.

"Provisions in Q4 FY2018 related to certain amounts totalling to approx. Rs 580 cr due to the Company, the recoverability of which is doubtful," FHL said in a statement, adding that these pertain to inter corporate deposits, loans given to body corporates and interest thereon and other exceptional items.

Furthermore, the total impairment loss for the year was pegged at around Rs 327 crore, including Rs 125 crore on account of FHL's investments in Escorts Heart Institute and Research Center.

FHL also claimed that business performance was "impacted by external headwinds related to the healthcare sector and internal challenges". Among the key factors listed out are regulatory changes with respect to pricing on certain medical consumables, funding constraints and "management bandwidth constraints due to the Group's and promoter related issues".

Although the company's consolidated revenues of Rs 4,561 crore for FY18 were similar to previous year, on a quarterly basis, revenue fell about 3 per cent to Rs 1,086.38 crore year on year. Operating EBITDA also fell to Rs 75 crore in Q4 FY18 compared to Rs 84 crore in the same period last year.

"The Company had net debt of Rs. 1,404 cr and a net debt to equity ratio of 0.26 times as on 31 March 2018. This compares to a net debt of Rs 1,279 cr in the previous financial year and a net debt to equity ratio of 0.20 times as on 31 March 2017," added the statement.

FHL's board considered the above unaudited financial results in a two-day meeting, which concluded at 4 am today. The board also discussed the findings of its independent investigation into the inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) given by its arm Fortis Hospitals Ltd (FHsL), that were used by borrowers for granting or repaying loans to certain additional entities whose directors are connected to its erstwhile promoters, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

"In respect of ICDs granted, the Investigation Report revealed that there were certain systemic lapses and override of controls including shortcomings in executing documents and creating a security charge while the Company/ FHsL was under financial stress," said the company. On the basis of documents, e-mails reviewed and interviews conducted, the company further said it was "revealed that the ICDs were not given under the normal treasury operations of the company/FHsL , including under the treasury policy and the mandate of the treasury committee; and were not specifically authorised by the Board of FHsL".

The findings of the investigations have been submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The company also said that it has initiated legal action for recovery of these outstanding ICDs and other advances.

While report did not conclude on utilisation of funds by the borrower companies, there are findings to suggest that ICDs were "utilised by the borrower companies for granting/ repayment of loans to certain additional entities, including those whose current and/or past promoters/directors are known to/connected with the promoters of the company", it said.

The report also stated that objections on record indicated that "management personnel and other persons involved were forced into undertaking the ICD transactions under the repeated assurance of due repayment and it could not be said that the management was in collusion with the promoters to give ICDs to the borrower companies".

The investigation furthermore found a roll-over mechanism was devised from the first quarter of financial year 2016-17, whereby "it has been observed that ICDs were repaid by cheque by the borrower companies at the end of each quarter and fresh ICDs were released at the start of succeeding quarter under separately executed ICD agreements". In respect of the roll-overs of ICDs placed on July 1, 2017, with the borrower companies, FHsL utilised the funds received from the company for the purposes of effecting roll-over, said the report, adding "all ICDs from December 2011 were repaid until March 31, 2016".

FHL also announced that it has "decided to treat as 'non est' the Letter of Appointment dated September 27, 2016, as amended issued to the erstwhile Executive Chairman Malvinder Singh in relation to his role as 'Lead: Strategic Initiatives' in the Strategy Function" and that it is in the process of taking suitable legal measures to recover the payments made to him under the LoA as well as all company assets in Malvinder's possession.

Commenting on the findings of the investigation, Fortis Healthcare Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said, "As a result of the Investigation Report issued by Luthra & Luthra, the company will appoint an external agency of repute to establish the highest level of governance and internal controls. In addition, our key priority is to ensure that the current bidding process is fair and transparent and maximises value for shareholders."

FHL also announced the resignation of Rohit Bhasin, a non-executive independent director, with effect from June 26, due to "other personal commitments".

It added that the "audited financial statements will be released at the earliest upon completion of additional review of certain internal processes which are being undertaken at the request of the reconstituted Board of Directors (as part of the ongoing assessment of the current situation involving the Company). No material change is expected to the figures reported in the financials".