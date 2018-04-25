Fresh Bid for Essar Steel may see Jindal Vs Mittal Vs Agarwal

The lenders of Essar Steel have decided to meet again on Friday to take a call on inviting fresh round of bids. The war front is becoming clearer and a tough battle is expected between three business houses - JSW, ArcelorMittal and Vedanta.

According to the sources in the banking industry, the new round of bid will see larger bids since it will be the last chance to win the battle. In addition, they expect that the bids may go up the size of over Rs 35,000 crore, when Essar's loans stands at around Rs 45,000 crore. At the same time, they are still confused on the fate of the second round of bid, which was termed invalid by the NCLT about a week back. After NCLT's order, the lenders opened the first round of bids and in which ArcelorMittal is believed to have emerged as the largest bidder with an offer of over Rs 30,000 crore.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW group, had earlier evinced his interest in participating in the bid and JSW Steel had written to the lenders about their wish to submit the bid. If it's going for a new round, Jindal is expected to get the chance to submit his proposal.

After Rewant Ruia, son of Essar group co-founder Ravi Ruia, exited from the Numetal Consortium, which bid in the first round, JSW Steel joined the consortium which is led by Russian financing company VTB. But still it's not clear whether Jindal would prefer the consortium or form another one with his trusted partners like Aion and JFE Steel Corporation, say sources.

However, the unanswered question in the whole process is the eligibility of potential bidders. ArcelorMittal has started the process for disassociating itself from other bankrupt companies like Uttam Galva and KSS Petron. But some are saying the sale of stakes won't absolve them of responsibility of the stakeholder.

JSW Steel is the only bidder for Monnet Ispat and the insolvency process is about to be completed.

Another likely bidder, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources had submitted its bid in the second round, which hasn't yet opened. Vedanta has already bagged ElectroSteel Steels. Since the bid price of Essar is likely to go up in the fresh round, can Jindal and Agarwal take the financial load to counter the bid of global steel giant ArcelorMittal is the question, industry experts say.

If LN Mittal's firm qualifies for the bid, they clearly have a financial edge.