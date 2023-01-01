'From elephant to cheetah...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal reveals how global leaders look at India

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday praised the country's economic growth and said now global leaders say India has now gone from being an elephant to a cheetah. He also said for India, it was time to change its slogan from 'our time will come' to 'our time has come' (apna time aayega to apna time aa gya hai).

In December 2022, India assumed the presidency of G20, a group of 19 countries and the European Union. This comes at a time when India has emerged as the fastest-growing large economy. China, which was close, has faltered due to a combination of factors including Covid. The US and other developed countries are staring at low growth and recessions due to steps - excessive spending - taken during Covid.

In the first LinkedIn post of the year 2023, the Vedanta boss said it was now India's turn to be captain as it leads G20 and works with other influential countries to solve world problems.



India's G20 presidency, he said, could not have come at a better time. "As I always say, India is in a sweet spot - we are the 5th largest economy, with the third-largest startup ecosystem, and have more than 84 thousand start-ups operating across 656 districts," he said.

Whether it is a simple selfie lesson or start-up, India's youth are really showing the world how it’s done, he said.

"Earlier, when I use to meet global leaders, they always said that India is a great market...aur ab kehte hai India has gone from an elephant to a cheetah," Agarwal wrote.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vedanta chief said that under the guidance of the PM, India has created an atmosphere where more youth have gone from job seekers to job creators.

"Women are already joining the workforce, I can see and experience this every day in all our companies. This is good. They have always been the backbone of our country, from my maa ji to Kiran and Priya, I have examples in my life too," he said.

With the new year bringing big responsibilities and bigger ambitions for India, he said he has no doubt that the country will touch the sky. "I have a huge smile on my face as I type this… waqt aa gaya ki India goes from apna time ayega to apna time aa gaya hai," he wrote.



Also read: 'Varanasi overtaking Goa': OYO's Ritesh Agarwal gives a sneak into biz on New Year's eve

Also read: OYO to delay IPO by a quarter; SEBI seeks additional info on risk factors, KPIs & litigation