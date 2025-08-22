FUJIFILM India is gearing up for its next phase of healthcare expansion, aiming to sustain double-digit growth by 2029 with new facilities, wider service coverage, and stronger partnerships across the country.

“Our healthcare business has grown steadily over the past three to five years, and we expect this trajectory to continue. CT and MRI systems remain important drivers, particularly in tertiary hospitals and diagnostic centres, while endoscopy has gained wider acceptance in the last four years through product innovation and service support,” Wada noted.

According to CMIE data, FUJIFILM India’s medical segment revenue rose nearly 16% year-on-year to ₹11,168.49 crore in FY24, up from ₹9,634.16 crore a year earlier. Its non-medical business also grew more than 18% YoY, reaching ₹6,093.89 crore in the same period.

The company plans to expand its network of AI-powered health screening centres to 100 locations by FY2030, building on its base of over 73,000 imaging systems installed nationwide, including a strong presence in non-metro cities.

Service and training remain central to its expansion strategy. “We have been able to build scale in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities because of our nationwide support network, which ensures equipment availability, timely maintenance and user training. These factors are essential for adoption in regions where diagnostic infrastructure is still developing,” Wada explained.

To back this growth, FUJIFILM India is adding new infrastructure — including a fresh endoscopy facility this year and a new corporate headquarters in Gurgaon’s DLF Cybercity, which will serve as both an office space and a medical contact centre.

On manufacturing, Wada said “Make in India” is part of the long-term agenda, with divisions evaluating requirements for a potential local base. “We are prioritising the development of human capital before scaling up investment,” he added.

Partnerships remain at the core of the company’s India strategy. FUJIFILM DKH LLP manages its NURA preventive healthcare arm, and in December 2024, the firm opened the NURA Global Development Centre in Kozhikode, Kerala. The company is also collaborating with Indian tech firms to bring IT capabilities into healthcare solutions.

Globally, FUJIFILM has diversified into pharmaceuticals and life sciences, and Wada confirmed that India is being assessed for opportunities in these fields. “Pharma and life sciences have produced good outcomes internationally, particularly in the US. In India too, we are exploring options to participate in these segments,” he said.

“Our aspiration in India is to support inclusive healthcare through products, solutions and technology. That will guide the next phase of our work here,” Wada concluded.