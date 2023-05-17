FY 2022 sees lower stipend for IT/Telco apprentices, stipend up in FMCG, agriculture

Indian industries have shown a mixed response in terms of stipend payouts to apprentices, according to the 'Stipend Primer Report' for FY-2022 by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship. The report indicates that while certain sectors have increased their stipend payouts over the last fiscal year, others have seen a decrease.

In the manufacturing sector, the report points out that 60 per cent of the industries, including Agriculture and, Agrochemicals, Apparel and Textiles, FMCG, Handicrafts & Jewellery, and Infrastructure and Capital Goods, raised their stipends in 2022 compared to 2021. Specifically, the Agriculture & Agrochemicals sector showed a 12 per cent growth in stipends.

However, sectors such as Power and Energy and Healthcare saw a decline in stipend payouts by 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

In the services sector, 11 out of 13 industries saw an increase in their stipend payouts in FY-2022. The leading industries in this segment were Media and Entertainment Services including Repair and Maintenance, Education, Life Science, and E-commerce and Tech Products.

Furthermore, despite the current technology boom, the Telecommunication and IT/ITeS sectors recorded a decrease in their stipend payouts.

The report also noted regional variations in stipend payouts, with Chennai and Kochi offering the highest average stipends to apprentices in FY-2022. However, the report underscores significant disparities in stipend payouts across different cities and qualifications.

Sumit Kumar, Chief Business Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, highlighted that the upward trend in stipend payouts signifies companies' recognition of the value apprentices bring to their organizations.

He said, “Our findings indicate a significant 2 per cent increase in average stipends during the fiscal year 2022 as compared to the preceding year. This upward trend signifies a growing recognition among companies of the immense value and return on investment that come with engaging apprentices in their organisations.”

“As the demand for skilled professionals continues to rise, businesses are embracing apprenticeships as a powerful tool for talent development and acquisition. By providing valuable on-the-job training, mentorship, and real-world experience, organizations are equipping apprentices with the necessary skills to thrive in today's competitive job market,” said Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, Business Head, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

