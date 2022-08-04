GAIL Q1 results: Net profit jumps 90.5% to Rs 2,915 cr; revenue surges 116%

GAIL Limited on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 2,915 crore, a jump of 90.5 per cent year-on-year, for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022, mostly on low-base effect. The government-owned natural gas explorer and producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,529.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the net profit increased 8.6 per cent from Rs 2,683 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4FY22).

Revenue from operations surged 116 per cent YoY to Rs 37,572 crore in the said quarter from Rs 17,387 crore a year ago. On QoQ basis, the revenue rose 39 per cent from Rs 26,968 crore in March quarter.

Shares of GAIL on Thursday traded 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 139.45 apiece on BSE during late trading hours.