Gaming platform Loco raises Rs 330 cr in funding

Domestic game streaming platform, Loco, announced on Thursday that it has raised Rs 330 crore ($42 million) in a funding round let by crypto major Hashed, with participation from Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures, and Korea Investment Partners.

The fundraise round also saw participation from KRAFTON, Lumikai, and Hiro Capital. "The new investment will cement Loco's current leadership position in-game streaming and further accelerate the company's streaming technology and content initiatives," the company said in a statement.

With its new fundraise, Loco will continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem and nurturing the Indian gaming community.



The 'Made in India' platform claims to be the home to India's most popular streamers such as Sc0ut, Mavi, Godlike's Jonathan, Villager Esports, 8Bit-Thug, Ghatak, Kaztro Gaming, Eagle GamingOP, S8ulSid, Clutchgod, Kaashvi, Xyaa, Rakazone, Rawknee, and Ankkita.

Loco has built a direct API integration with KRAFTON, enabling the two companies to reimagine play and watch journeys for fans.

The company is also in the process of building in-game integrations with other international partners. In addition to these partnerships, Loco has teamed up with global giants like the NBA, Logitech, and Red Bull to run India-focused esports programs.