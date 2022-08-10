BREAKING: Gautam Adani gets 'Z' category security

Billionaire Gautam Adani is the new entrant to the 'Z' category VIP security club after the Union home ministry recently approved an armed commando squad following threat perception to the business tycoon.

The ministry sources said the amount spent on the security will be borne by the Adani Group chairman.

Under the 'Z' category security, a total of 33 security guards will be posted.

Before this, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita also got the 'Z' category security. They also pay the amount spent on their security to the respective forces on a monthly basis.

Sources also stated that Adani also got the security on these lines.