Gautam Adani is addicted to ChatGPT, says 'AI will have massive ramifications'

Billionaire Gautam Adani, the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $120 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has said that he is addicted to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a new AI tool developed by OpenAI which has the ability to interact in conversational dialogue form and provide responses that can appear surprisingly human.

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani took to LinkedIn to share that he has "some addiction" with ChatGPT since he started using the AI chatbot.

"The recent release of ChatGPT (I must admit to some addiction since I started using it) is a transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures," Adani wrote in a post shared after attending the World Economic Forum 2023.

Stating that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will have massive ramifications, Adani went on to highlight that nearly five decades ago, the pioneering of chip design and large-scale production put the US ahead of the rest of the world. It also led to the rise of many partner countries and tech behemoths like Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, among others, he added.

Furthermore, he stated that it also paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare with more chips mounted than ever before.

"Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI," Adani stated.

The 60-year-old business tycoon also said that Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts. "This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war," the chairman and founder of Adani Group added.

ChatGPT is fast gaining popularity due to its advanced technology and simple design.

Even, Microsoft on Monday announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

"This agreement follows our previous investments in 2019 and 2021. It extends our ongoing collaboration across AI supercomputing and research and enables each of us to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies," the company said in a blog post.

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle joins cricket-based platform Bowled.io as strategic investor