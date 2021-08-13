Gautam Adani, Nita Ambani, KM Birla among top 100 philanthropic leaders: Indiaspora

Adani Group CEO Gautam Adani, Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder Nita Ambani and Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla have figured among 100 Indians in the list of corporate leaders who are known for their philanthropic activities. This list was compiled by the US-based Indiaspora with guidance from nine jurors and using multiple studies including reputed studies, earlier verified lists and publicly shared documents.

Apart from Gautam Adani, Nita Ambani and KM Birla, the list also features Monte Ahuja, Ajay Banga and Manoj Bhargava from US; Sonam Ajmera, Bob Dhillon and Aditya Jha from Canada; Mohamed Amersi, Manoj Badale and Kujinder Bahia from the UK. The list covers philanthropists from India and other countries with significant Indian population like US, UK, Canada, UAE, Singapore and Australia. These philanthropists work to address issues such as access to healthcare, water and sanitation, arts and culture, quality education, employability and food insecurity.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see so many philanthropists from our community who have translated their success into social impact,” said Indiaspora Founder MR Rangaswami. “These leaders serve as an example of the importance of generosity and remind us of the many issues that need our attention.” With 32 million people of Indian origin residing in various parts of the world, Indians are the largest diaspora globally, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Several industrialists and philanthropists have contributed to help tide over the COVID-19 crisis. “COVID-19 taught us that businesses, nonprofits, government, and philanthropy all play a critical role in lifting the communities they serve and operate in during times of crisis,” said Prem Watsa, Founder and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings and one of the honourees on the list.

