Getting police clearance certificate for passport becomes easier, MEA takes this step

In a bid to smoothen the process for citizens seeking passport-related services, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday informed that it has decided to include the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from Wednesday (28 September).

This decision was taken to address the unanticipated surge in demand for clearance certificates. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointment slots, and at an earlier date, the ministry said.

"The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration, etc," the statement said.