Global Microsoft outage leads to check-in chaos at airports, flight delays across India

A major system outage hit airports globally on Wednesday morning, disrupting check-in services and causing flight delays. The issue, traced back to Microsoft Windows, affected several IT services, including airport check-in systems.

A message displayed at Varanasi airport informed passengers, “Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/check-in systems at airports are impacted.” In response to the disruptions, airlines have resorted to manual check-in and boarding procedures.

At least four airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, have been affected by the outage. However, neither Microsoft nor the airlines provided immediate comments on the incident.

In an official update, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that “some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges." The post further assured passengers that “on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

The full scope of the disruption remains unclear, and specific details about the number of affected flights or airports have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, in an update posted on Wednesday, Air India moved quickly to assure passengers that operations were back to normal after a third-party system glitch disrupted check-ins at multiple airports. Within hours of flagging the issue, the airline announced that the system had been restored and that all flights were running on schedule.

In a post on X, Air India said, “The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding.”

FlightRadar24 data showed a spike in the Departure Delay Index at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, reaching Level 4, a sign of widespread delays and cancellations following the initial reports of the glitch.

Before the system stabilised, Air India had cautioned travellers about possible residual delays. “Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises. We request passengers to check their flight status,” the airline said.

(With PTi inputs)