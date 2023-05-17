Go First informs pilots of restarting flights from May 27, says report

Cash-strapped Go First airline plans to resume flights from May 27, said a report on Wednesday.

Since flights have been grounded since May 3, the airline will restart training classes for the pilots from Thursday, reported Economic Times quoting sources.

"Operations are likely to commence from 27 May. Since there has been a gap in flying operations, it has been decided to conduct an online ground refresher course," said a memo reportedly sent to the pilots.

Earlier on Wednesday, Go First extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26, citing operational reasons and expressed hope that it will be able to resume bookings shortly.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying from May 3. Further, aviation regulator DGCA had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/MmBSaBFHPl for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/H9msWnsONq — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 17, 2023

In an update on its website, the budget carrier, said that due to operational reasons, ''flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled''.

''A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly... as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,'' it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier.

Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision.

Meanwhile, a claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.