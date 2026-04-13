Godrej succession plan: Nadir Godrej to retire in August, Pirojsha Godrej to take charge

India’s diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries Group has unveiled a sweeping leadership transition, signalling a carefully planned generational shift at the top. With Chairperson Nadir Godrej set to retire later this year, the group is betting on continuity and scale as the next generation prepares to take charge.

Godrej Industries Limited, along with Godrej Agrovet Limited and Astec LifeSciences Limited, on April 13 announced a series of leadership changes as part of a structured succession plan.

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Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group, will retire upon turning 75 in August 2026 and transition into the role of Chairman Emeritus. He will also step down from the boards of Godrej Industries Limited, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties at that time. Additionally, he has already stepped down as Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of Astec LifeSciences, effective April 13, 2026.

Reflecting on his tenure, Nadir Godrej said, "It has been a privilege to serve the Godrej Industries Group over several decades and to work alongside exceptional colleagues who have built this institution with integrity and purpose. I am confident that the Group will continue to grow from strength to strength under the next generation of leadership, while remaining deeply anchored in its values.”

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Taking over the reins, Pirojsha Godrej has been named Chairperson Designate and will assume charge as Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries Limited effective August 14, 2026. He will continue in his current roles as Chairperson of Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures.

Commenting on the transition, Pirojsha Godrej said, "This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege. We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us.”

As part of the broader leadership reshuffle, Burjis Godrej will step in as Chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and join the board of Godrej Industries Limited as a Non-Executive Director from August 14, 2026. He has stepped down as Managing Director of Astec LifeSciences with immediate effect and will continue on its board in a non-executive capacity.

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Burjis Godrej said, "I am excited to take on this role at Godrej Agrovet and to build on the strong foundation that has been established. Our focus will be on building a stronger, more resilient Godrej Agrovet — driving sustainable growth while sharpening execution across our businesses.”

The transition also includes leadership changes at Astec LifeSciences, where Vishal Sharma, currently CEO of Godrej Chemicals, has been appointed Chairperson with immediate effect. Arijit Mukherjee, the company’s COO, will take on the role of Executive Director.

The leadership overhaul comes as the Godrej Industries Group continues to expand its global footprint, serving over 1.1 billion consumers with a diversified portfolio spanning FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals. With revenues of $6.1 billion in FY25 and a market capitalisation of around $20 billion as of March 2026, the group remains one of India’s leading business conglomerates.