Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop with an eye on fast-growing male segment

Content-to-commerce conglomerate the Good Glamm Group, the parent company of direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm, has acquired digital media and lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop in an all-cash deal.

The platform has a male audience of over 60 per cent, and the deal has paved the way for Good Glamm Group's entry into content-to-commerce for the fast-growing male segment.

A statement said over the next three years, the group will invest Rs 500 crore in the Men's category. ScoopWhoop's digital assets generate 1 bn monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users, it said.

The New Delhi-based ScoopWhoop will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within the Good Glamm Group. Its founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar will continue leading ScoopWhoop and will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founders of the Good Glamm Group.

The men's grooming segment is a $1.5-billion market. The Good Glamm Group’s commerce stack, coupled with ScoopWhoop’s content capabilities and digital reach, will turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities in the male grooming segment, the statement said.

It said the group is currently building and buying male grooming brands that create best-in-class male personal care products, and will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group, said, “I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It’s a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment.”

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, said ScoopWhoop is proud to have built a brand loved by young India for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. "Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up to delight our audiences all while becoming a defining force in the content to commerce revolution.”

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now generates an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users through its media division, which comprises POPxo and ScoopWhoop.

The company said this large user base and reach, along with the group’s proven digital and go-to-market omni-channel capabilities, will help all brands in the group to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories.

