Google announces Career Certificates in partnership with Coursera to boost digital skills

To help businesses and job seekers to learn the skills needed to succeed in the new digital economy of India, Google has announced ‘Google Career Certificates’ during its 7th edition of Google For India. This focused programme with Google Career Certificates will help fresh graduates pick up high demand skills in IT support in automation, project management, data analytics and UX design. For this, Google is working together with Coursera and is looking to reach over 1 million people in the next two years. In addition, Google plans to provide scholarships for 1 lakh students for these courses and connect them with job opportunities through a consortium of companies.



Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in a virtual message said “We believe that to have a trillion-dollar economy, it is important to focus on skilling and talent development and the entire ecosystem of human resourcing and capabilities that India needs to be a significant digital economy player in the world.”



He lauded Google’s plan to invest $10 billion in India to fast track and assist and be a partner in India's digital transformation and said Google's contributions not just with the investments, but also with this technology and platforms can accelerate the adoption of digital to well beyond the 80 Crore Indians were online.



“I am pleased with Google's focus on driving India first launches and the progress that Google has made on delivering on their promises. I'm also happy to see the launch of the app scale Academy by Google and my ministry. A great example of government and industry can work together to power the growth of local businesses. I'm hopeful and confident that Google's mentorship through this initiative will help selected startups emerge stronger in this post co COVID,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.



Google says India is globally recognised for its talent pool and the opportunity is right here for all to participate and grow.

Also read: Google announces first cohort of start-ups under its news initiative programme in India

Also read: Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify, other apps briefly down due to global outage