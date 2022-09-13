Google considers moving some production of Pixel phones to India

Google is considering moving some production of Pixel phones to India. This move comes following disruptions in China from COVID-19 lockdown and the country’s rising tensions with the United States. Parent company Alphabet Inc has reportedly invited bids from manufacturers to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones.

According to a report by The Information, Google is aiming to produce 10-20 per cent of the estimated annual production for Pixel.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai reportedly considered a plan for manufacturing in India earlier this year but the final decision is yet to be made, the report said. However, if the approval follows through, India will need to import components from China.

Alphabet is also considering Vietnam as an alternative, as per Nikkei.

Meanwhile, Apple already makes four models in India through contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron. The latest Apple phone, iPhone 14, is also likely to be made in India. The iPhone 14 series was unveiled by the company on September 7.

The move away from China comes as the Biden administration plans to broaden the curbs on US shipments of semiconductors to China. US companies like KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc have been forbidden from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories.

Additionally, China’s lockdown of Shanghai, its key tech hub, due to rising COVID-19 cases, also disrupted global supply chains earlier this year.

Google will launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch on October 6, as the company prepares to take on Apple with a new line of rival products.

