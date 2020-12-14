Google delays return to offices till September 2021, testing 'flexible workweek'

Google has announced that it will allow its employees to work from home till September 2021. The company extended the return of employees to its offices by a few months.

Alphabet-owned Google is testing the idea of a 'flexible workweek' once it safe for its employees to physically return to offices, according to an email sent to the company's staff by Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, as per a report by the New York Times.

As part of the 'flexible workweek', Google's employees would be expected to come to the office for at least three days a week and they'll be working from home on the other days, as per the newspaper's report.

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote the e-mail sent to Google's employees.

Google was one of the first companies to mandate its employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Google had previously delayed the date by which the employees should return to the office from January 2021 to July 2021.

