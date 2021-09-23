Google files writ petition against CCI in Delhi HC after ‘leak’ of confidential fact-finding report

Google India filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court today after a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General's office to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) relating to an ongoing probe into Google's Android smartphone agreements was leaked to the media. The DG is the investigating arm of the CCI.

The tech giant, in a statement today, said it has received or reviewed this confidential report.

"Today, Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google's ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners," the company statement said.

Commenting on the petition filed with the high court, a Google spokesperson said the company is "deeply concerned" that the Director General's Report, which contains its confidential information, was leaked to the media while it was in the CCI's custody.

"Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any government investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality from the institutions we engage with."

The company said DG's findings are to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. "Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world," the company said.

Last week, media reports had stated that DG has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android. After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, the CCI had ordered a probe against Google in 2019.

