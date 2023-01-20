'Google perpetuated digital slavery on Indians for 15 yrs': MapmyIndia

Digital maps data company MapmyIndia said in an official statement that the Supreme Court’s order against Google was a critical step towards India breaking away from the digital slavery on Indians by Google for the last 15 years. The statement shared by MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma on LinkedIn further stated that this is an opportune moment for stakeholders, including consumers, app developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and government to come together and create an Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant ecosystem.

MapmyIndia said in its statement, “Today marks one very critical step towards India breaking free from the digital slavery Google has perpetuated on Indians for the last 15 years, and it is the right moment for all Indians - consumers, media, app developers, OEMs, industry, and government- to come together to create our own far better indigenous Aatmanirbhar ecosystem that gives India its rightful place at the forefront of the world, independent of monopolistic Google.”

The company also thanked the Supreme Court of India for its decision against Google’s appeal with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), while adding that it was discussed in court how Google adversely affected its rivals like MapmyIndia due to their anti-competitive practices. The statement read, “It was discussed in the court how Google foreclosed rivals such as MapmyIndia due to their anti-competitive practices, harming Indian consumers’ ability to choose, and harming the Indian economy and rivals.”

It further said that the Supreme Court declined Google’s disingenuous arguments while adding they hope consumers and OEMs to try and use MapmyIndia’s MappIs app. MapmyIndia said that the MappIs app is much better compared to Google Maps in terms of maps, navigation, and safety features and this fact has been hidden from Indian consumers till now.

While making a case for its MappIs app, no Indian needs to depend on Google since the MappIs app comes with its own application programming interfaces (APIs), platforms and solutions.

Meanwhile, Google said in its statement that the company is reviewing the details of the Supreme Court’s decision and that it is committed to supporting the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google spokesperson said, “We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal. Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”

The Supreme Court refused to entertain Google’s plea against the NCLAT order dated January 4 and asked it to approach the NCLAT within three working days. The NCLAT refused to grant an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order and asked Google to pay 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

CCI levied a penalty of around Rs 1,337 crore on the tech giant citing abuse of dominant position in the Android smartphone operating system market.

