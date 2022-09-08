Google Play to allow fantasy sports and rummy apps in India under a new pilot

Google has announced a one-year “limited time” pilot programme for daily fantasy sports (DFS) apps and online rummy games in India. Until now, these applications did not find a place on Google Play and had to be downloaded via APKs and progressive web apps.



“From September 28, 2022 through September 28, 2023, Google Play will run a limited-time application-only pilot to allow DFS and Rummy apps by developers incorporated in India to be distributed to users on Google Play in India,” the company announced on its Support page.



In order to participate in this pilot programme, Android developers from India will need to fill and submit an application form, which Google will review. It will then “notify eligible applicants of the result within seven business days of form submission”.



The tech giant added that the “Google Play developer account noted on the application form must be in compliance with all Play policies to remain eligible to participate in the pilot.”

Photo: Reuters

Now why is this change significant?



DFS and online rummy games — cumulatively clubbed under real money gaming (RMG) apps — are a growing ecosystem in the country. Google had been cautious about making them available on its official app marketplace given the monetary risks and uncertainties associated with it.



However, that did not deter the RMG market from growing in size and popularity, with an estimated 150 million gamers in this segment. By FY25, RMG is estimated to be a Rs 61.3 billion (Rs 6,130 crore) market in India, while the online fantasy sports (OFS) segment is pegged to be worth Rs 54.3 billion (Rs 5,430 crore), according to a KPMG report.



“Real money gaming including card-based games and online fantasy sports segments have seen strong traction in recent years, driven by the high affinity for Indian users to pay for games if there is a monetary incentive involved,” KPMG stated.



Even though these money-based games, often treated as gambling activities, have been banned by states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, among others, it is a steadily growing market, with increasing penetration in Tier II and Tier III cities. Google’s move will be a huge shot in the arm for developers as well as users.



To tackle the regulatory uncertainty in this sector, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) mandates that all companies offering these games have to be incorporated/registered in India or must have a business presence in India.



AIGF further states, “participation in pay-to-play game formats in India will be restricted to users in only those Indian states where the pay-to-play formats of the games are legal. Pay-to-play members’ game formats will not be offered to or directed to anyone under the age of 18.”



So far, this segment has birthed two unicorns in India — Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL). Whether Google Play’s one-year pilot can add to that is now a matter of conjecture.



