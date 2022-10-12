Google, WestBridge Capital lead $35 mn round in job prep start-up Adda247

Government test prep start-up Adda247 has raised $35 million in an unspecified round led by WestBridge Capital and Google. The round also saw participation from the start-up’s existing investors, which include Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge and impact fund Asha Impact. Google, incidentally, is also an investor in math learning startup Cuemath.



Adda247 plans to utilise the funds to make key leadership hires and expand its tech and product offerings. Its funding comes at a time when most segments of edtech have experienced a slowdown, with companies reporting losses and layoffs. Government test prep, however, remains a competitive category, with Adda247 being one of the leaders in it. It currently offers over 50,000 hours of video lessons for more than 500 government exams in 12+ regional languages.



Commenting on the investment, Sandeep Singhal of WestBridge Capital said, "Anil and Saurabh [founders of Adda247] have worked tirelessly to build a category leader in the govt exam preparation space which is a very large market. It is one of the rare profitable edtech companies in India and is also growing at a rapid pace.”



Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 primarily caters to millions of students from India’s Tier 2, 3+ towns, who look to crack entrance tests to secure a stable government job in railways, banking, and the larger public sector. The startup claims to have 22 million monthly active users (MAUs), of which two million are paid learners. Over 85 per cent of its user base comes from small towns.



Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247, said, “The company’s genesis lies in solving education problems in towns and villages. We come from a rural background and have seen people suffering due to a lack of guidance and quality education. All our offerings focus on ‘Building for Bharat’. We want to help create a level playing field by providing all kinds of learning solutions to students from all backgrounds.”



Prior to this, the Gurgaon-based start-up had raised $6 million in a Series B round led by Info Edge in 2019, followed by a $20 million round by WestBridge Capital in 2021.



Kitty Agarwal, Partner, Info Edge Ventures, stated, “We are really excited to be doubling down on our investment in Adda247 as it has emerged as a dominant leader in the government exam preparation category with significant improvement in learning outcome for its students. Adda247 is also one of the very few scaled up tech companies which is profitable and growing very fast.”



