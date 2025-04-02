Govt will do the best task possible: Maruti Suzuki on US tariffs

The industry is in discussions regarding the potential implications of tariffs by Trump administration, a senior official of Maruti Suzuki told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are three FTAs under discussion. The needs and context of each FTA is different. The sectors, the focus and the requirement are different. Ministry will try to do the best possible task. Industry is in discussion with the government. But we have confidence that the govt is aware of the matter and the final nuances and the risks associated," said Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer reported a record sales of 22,34,366 units in FY25, registering a growth of 4.6 per cent year-on-year, as against 21,35,323 units in FY24. Of this, the company's exports stood at 3,32,585 units. The growth was driven by robust utility vehicles.

Notably, the company's CNG (compressed natural gas) portfolio crossed the 6 million mark in FY25. The company sold approximately 6.3 million CNG vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki anticipates the industry to grow 1-2 per cent in FY26. "The passenger vehicle industry is anticipated to grow by 1-2% in FY26 as per SIAM," said Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

Notably, the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its first EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January this year.

Globally, the EV sales have witnessed a degrowth. According to Banerjee, the main reason behind slow EV penetration is lack of infrastructure.

"Electric vehicle is not the primary car. It is the secondary car. Till the time we are not going to solve the concerns of customers - range of the vehicle, charging infrastructure and after sales service. Till that time the customer is unlikely to have the confidence towards EVs. That's why EVs will be a secondary car. And in the secondary car per se, the numbers will not increase that fast," said Banerjee adding that its the responsibility of the OEMs, not only the government to give that confidence to the customers for buying the EV as a primary car and buying hassle-free.

Maruti Suzuki will provide a host of solutions along with its first EV, eVitara.