After grievance officer, WhatsApp in search of legal head for India

Facebook-owned WhatsApp seems to be falling in line after the government's recent warning on the messaging platform's inability to curb the spread of fake news. After some reluctance, the messing platform on Monday appointed Komal Lahiri as its grievance officer for India. The company now is also looking for its India legal head who could advise it on "regulatory and litigation" matters.

Major responsibilities of the associate general counsel, whose position will be equivalent to the country legal head, will be to manage a litigation portfolio, including litigation arising out of regulatory matters, intellectual property, privacy, integrity, telecommunications, and encryption. As per WhatsApp, the role could involve, among other things, flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and organisational needs.

"This is a full-time position based in Delhi, India and will report to WhatsApp's Director and Associate General Counsel responsible for litigation, regulatory, law enforcement, intellectual property, compliance, and integrity," WhatsApp posted on its social media platform Linkedin.

The company says the person must have the ability to operate independently in "a fast-paced, small but growing environment and work proactively with various teams, including communications, policy, business, product management, engineering, finance, tax, and customer support teams".

The position is believed to be equivalent to the country legal head, though companies in India usually have principal legal counsel as the highest legal post. "We can say that this position is equivalent to that of a legal head for WhatsApp in India," a person familiar with the development told ET.

The recent developments come following WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels' meeting with IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last month in which he asked the US firm to find a way to track the origin of fake messages on its platform. The other demands of the government were to appoint a grievance officer to deal with these cases and set up a corporate entity in India, which is its largest market with over 200 million users. The Supreme Court last month also agreed to examine a petition alleging WhatsApp does not comply with Indian laws.

The government has been mounting pressure on WhatsApp to curb the menace of fake news and false information circulated on its app after such messages triggered mob lynchings across the country. It dashed off two notices to WhatsApp, with the second one specifically saying that it would be held abettor in cases of violence triggered by messages on its platform if it did not take necessary steps.

Edited by Manoj Sharma