Grofers 'confident' of under 10-min grocery delivery within 45 days

Grofers on Tuesday announced it has started 10 minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. However, it has said that it aims to reduce the delivery duration to under 10 minutes in the next 45 days.

"Today, we launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery times are still hovering around the 15 minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India," Grofers said in a blog post.

The online grocery delivery startup added that it is "confident" of under 10 minutes delivery for the majority of its customers within the next 45 days, as it continues to sign up more partners and keeps building its network.

Customers can now order over 7,000 items of everyday essentials in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Lucknow.

Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa also tweeted about the service. "Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don't serve your area yet, we will be there very soon," he said.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest-growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space, with its growth boosting further as India's digital penetration rises.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of such e-commerce platforms as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at their doorsteps in a hassle-free and time saving process.

Grofers was among the few online grocery platforms that continued to operate in India during the pandemic. Moreover, Zomato had recently acquired a 9.3 per cent minority stake in Grofers to gain more exposure in the online grocery segment.

Founded in 2013, Grofers is the latest Indian startup to acquire unicorn status. The company currently operates in more than 30 cities across the country.

