GST cut may boost demand as Pernod Ricard steps up India investments

India will continue to be a key growth driver for Pernod Ricard, and any reduction in GST is expected to support consumption, Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, told Business Today. The liquor major is doubling down on premiumisation, focusing on higher price points to drive long-term, value-led growth in the country.

Touboul said India is already the group’s second-largest market by value after the US, and its largest by volume, contributing around 13% of Pernod Ricard’s global net sales. Over the past five years, the company has delivered 8% annual growth, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Pernod Ricard closed FY25 with Rs 27,446 crore in revenues, reflecting the depth of its India operations. The company is also expanding its local manufacturing base, with 97% of the volumes sold in India produced domestically for the local market.

The group is investing several million euros across its Indian facilities as part of its long-term strategy. A major investment is planned at its Nagpur distillery in Butibori, where Pernod Ricard expects to deploy up to €200 million (around ₹1,785 crore) over the next decade. The new facility is expected to become operational in four to five years.

With global brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet, along with strong domestic labels including Blenders Pride and Royal Stag, Pernod Ricard is betting on evolving consumer preferences and the ongoing premiumisation wave to sustain growth in the Indian market.