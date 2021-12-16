Gupshup launches WhatsApp-based commerce solution for businesses

Conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Thursday announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based commerce solution that can enable any business to create a digital "storefront" on WhatsApp. With this, the firm is aiming to create WhatsApp-based storefronts for thousands of businesses in 2022

"Gupshup offers the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use conversational commerce platform," said Gaurav Kachchawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup.

"Our goal is to enable every business, large and small, to get started with commerce through WhatsApp quickly and easily as well as realize the full potential of this capability to transform their business," he added.

With this solution, businesses can enable conversational journeys across every stage of the buying process: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase, explained the company in an official statement.

The solution is based on WhatsApp's recently launched commerce capability. The "full-featured" commerce solution also leverages Gupshup's recently launched 1-Click Bill Pay feature, which enables businesses to collect payments via WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

Using the solution, a business can create a product catalogue on WhatsApp, converse with customers via AI-powered chatbots for product discovery, guide them through checkout and payment, and support them 24x7 with chatbots and live agents.

The catalogue enables businesses to showcase their offering through structured experience with images and organised product details.

Customers can also add preferred items to their carts on WhatsApp and interact with the businesses in real-time, and make payment through Gupshup's 1-Click-Bill Pay link, all without leaving the chat window.

WhatsApp has over 2 billion active monthly users spread across 180 countries making it the ideal conversational commerce platform for businesses, according to Gupshup. Over 175 million people message a WhatsApp business account every day across the globe.

As many as 68 per cent users have stated that WhatsApp is the easiest way of contacting a business. While 71 per cent feel more confident about a business after messaging on WhatsApp.

Also Read: WhatsApp announces Digital Payments Utsav for 500 villages in India