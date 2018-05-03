Haldiram's forays into the tourism sector; launches travel firm Travhos

Taking the relationship between snacking and travelling to the next level, popular Indian snacks company Haldiram's has started a travel company by the name Travhos Experience. The travel sector in India is booming currently and Haldiram's does not just want to only provide accompaniments.

Haldiram's has also hired a handful of tourism professionals to steer the budding company. Like other travel companies such as SOTC and Thomas Cook, Travhos is also going to offer everything from package tours to treks. They will be offering services in heritage and spiritual as well as in business and other packages for India and abroad.

Siddharth Sharma, Managing Director of the company said, "Our model is to make all kind of travel experiences accessible to the public," as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Haldiram's Travhos Experience will start its Delhi chapter in the coming weeks and will be marketing its products in its outlets across the city. The company plans to sell its travel services from its outlets eventually.

Based in Nagpur, the snacks company has its presence across India as well as in 50 other countries including countries like UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand, UAE and Sri Lanka. Founded by Ganga Bhisen Agarwal in 1937, it started exporting to the US in 1993.