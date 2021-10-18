Handset maker OPPO launches 'Elevate' program to mentor Indian startups

Global smartphone brand OPPO on Monday launched its 'Elevate' program to mentor tech startups in India and provide a platform for networking for new-age entrepreneurs, innovators and investors. The company aims to help scale the young startups through robust partnerships to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation.

OPPO said that the program will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage OPPO's products, resources, and distribution channels to takeoff their innovation along with investment opportunities. The program aims to inspire incubation activity to create a healthy ecosystem for entrepreneurs and the startup cohort, the tech firm added.

"The OPPO Elevate program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India's most adventurous and talented young innovators. We believe in promoting beauty, imagination, and humanity via technology, and this program is the right fit for young innovators to show us their version of the same. Embodied by the mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO Elevate will empower young innovators with solutions to make people life better every day," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said.

As a part of the initiative, OPPO India will be working with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by providing a platform for startups to skill-up and grow. This platform will also give an opportunity to more entrepreneurs to work with OPPO in the future on new concepts and technologies.

The brand systematically develops and elevates startups and entrepreneurs working in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, artificial intelligence, and gaming. The program will help the brand push innovations in these sectors and bring new technology to the Indian market, according to a company statement.

The brand has collaborated with the governments of Kerala and Telangana to help scale the startup ecosystem in both states as part of these collaborations. OPPO said that it has been consistently developing and bridging startups and entrepreneurs working in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, artificial intelligence, and gaming.

