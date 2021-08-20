Harsh Mariwala debuts on Instagram, reveals HUL's call urging him to sell Marcio

Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has made his Instagram debut after a "lot of deliberation". On Friday, Mariwala posted a tweet announcing that he is finally on Instagram. He wrote, "After a lot of deliberation, I am finally on Instagram. You can follow me as @hcmariwala".

Though Mariwala made the announcement on Friday, it seems he has been using Instagram for the past few days as his first post is from three days ago. Mariwala's first-ever Instagram post is about "The Story of Marico". In this post, Mariwala talks about how he was was rejected by many business schools in India after graduating from Sydenham College, Mumbai.

Mariwala had asked his father if he could study aboard but he refused. Mariwala adds that in those days, contradicting one's parents wasn't really an option so he joined the family business. "As they say, life always has a plan. I had an insatiable hunger to learn, to understand the business and to grow," added Mariwala.

The Marico Chairman wrote, "In the six decades that I've spent working, I've had uncountable successes, failures and learnings. I've tried to bring them together in a book, hoping that it helps others who are pursuing their own entrepreneurial dreams."

Mariwala conveyed that his book 'Harsh Realities', the title is a wordplay on his name, has released and he hopes that his followers will enjoy reading it. 'Harsh Realities' has been co-authored by Ram Charan.

The book was officially released on Amazon and Flipkart on July 30. Penguin India has published Mariwala's book. "In an attempt to help aspiring entrepreneurs pursue their dreams, I've put together a book of my learnings," wrote Mariwala about the book in his Instagram bio.

Penguin India posted a video in which Mariwala talks about his book. "Every time I failed, I learnt something from my failures," the Marico Chairman said in the video. Talking about never underestimating the competition, Mariwala revealed that once he had received a threatening call from Hindustan Lever (HUL) trying to coax him to sell Marico.

The book explains that Mariwala's grip on the coconut business and relationships in the trade were his trump card against HUL. The video states that "Parachute was a pure coconut oil, and HUL would be a 'me too' at best". It added that the war with HUL had established Marcio and Parachute as a "giant killers", resulting in victory for both Mariwala and Marico.

