HCL signs contracts with Munich Re to create next-gen digital workplace

HCL Technologies on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for the workforce.

The IT major explained in a statement that building on its digital transformation partnership with Munich Re, the firm will modernise and standardise workplace services for more than 16,000 employees spread across 40 countries. HCL has stated that the firm will adopt a "glocal" strategy in order to support Munich Re's global workforce in multiple languages from near-shore locations.

The Indian IT major is slated to implement a highly personalised service desk solution as well as leverage the power of automation and self-service capabilities to enhance employee user experiences and improve efficiency.

HCL has conveyed that its Fluid Workplace Solution is expected to offer Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices as business needs evolve in order to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It added that HCL's WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT Operations capabilities, these are expected to help Munich Re proactively enhance user experiences as well as pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace.

Commenting on the partnership with HCL, Robin Johnson, Group CIO, Munich Re, said, "It was essential to have a partner that could help us create a modern digital workplace powered by the latest technology innovation to deliver a next-generation user experience to our employees. It was also imperative for our partner to offer global multilingual support capabilities. The strength of HCL's digital workplace offerings and our existing relationship made it an easy decision to partner with HCL."

"Flexibility and user-experience transformation are now of greater importance, and this deal reflects the growing value organisations like Munich Re see in HCL's innovative Fluid Workplace model. This alliance also represents another significant stride in HCL's growth in Germany, where we continue to invest in expanding our footprint and developing new solutions to support our clients," said Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services, HCL Technologies.

