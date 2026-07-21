HCLTech CEO's salary hiked 67% on-year; here's how much he drew in FY26

At a time when India's IT sector is navigating choppy waters due to the onslaught caused by artificial intelligence, HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar retained his position as the highest-paid CEO among Indian IT companies for the third consecutive year.

His total remuneration jumped roughly 67% to $18.13 million (around ₹175 crore), according to the company's annual report.

Advertisement

What does his remuneration comprise?

His remuneration comprises $2.48 million (₹23.88 crore) as base salary, $2 million (₹19.26 million) as performance-linked bonus, $3.94 million (₹37.95 crore) as long-term incentive, $9.40 million (₹90.53 crore) as long-term incentive (perquisite value of RSUs exercised), and $0.31 million (₹2.99 crore).

DON'T MISS | HCLTech to acquire Guardian India; nearly 2,000 employees to join the IT giant

How does his remuneration compare to that of HCLTech employees?

C Vijayakumar's remuneration is 291.9 times the median remuneration of HCLTech employees. As of June 30, the company's total workforce stands at around 227,181 employees.

“The Company’s workforce is spread across multiple countries, therefore, the median remuneration of employees has been determined after converting the remuneration of all global employees into Indian Rupee (“INR”) equivalent remuneration using the applicable country-to-India Purchasing Power Parity (“PPP”) conversion factor as on March 31, 2026,” HCLTech clarified in its annual report.

Advertisement

How much was his actual pay hike?

Vijayakumar is currently based in the US and is paid by HCL America Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCLTech. Excluding the LTI payouts and the perquisite value of exercised RSUs, the hike in Vijayakumar's pay was 22.86%.

How does he fare in comparison to other CEOs?

In a nutshell, Vijayakumar's package is 2.1 times higher than Infosys' Salil Parekh, 2.6 times higher than Tech Mahindra's Mohit Joshi, 3.3 times higher than Wipro's Srinivas Pallia, and over 6.2 times higher than TCS' K Krithivasan.

Advertisement

HCLTech Q1FY27 results

In Q1FY27, the IT firm reported a 20.32% on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June 2026 quarter. HCLTech posted a net consolidated profit of ₹4,624 crore in Q1FY27, compared to ₹3,843 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The IT major's revenue from operations rose 13.94%, from ₹30,349 crore to ₹34,579 crore. HCLTech reported an EBIT margin of 16.9%, an improvement of 56 basis points over the same period last year.

"The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be July 17, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be July 27, 2026," the company said in its filing.

($1 = ₹96.31 at the time of writing the story)