HDFC Bank fast-tracks CEO search: Who could succeed Jagdishan as more names crop up?

With Jagdishan informing the bank of his decision to opt out only on August 29, the lender has a little under two months to find a successor. The board has said it will “fast-track” the selection process and make an appointment well within time.

Internally, Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director, remains a key contender to succeed Jagdishan. He is the longest-serving executive board member at the bank.

“Bharucha has been an ED of the bank since 2014. He has managed diverse portfolios across the bank over this long stint and thus remains a prime candidate to succeed Jagdishan. However, given the 15-year cap on board membership of a bank, it may restrict him from having a full three-year tenure and may require exceptional approval from the RBI,” noted Nitin Aggarwal, head of BFSI research for institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in a note.

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Don't Miss: HDFC Bank succession: Why the new MD and CEO will have to address multiple challenges

According to him, another potential internal candidate is Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years.

The RBI will seek a list of potential candidates from HDFC Bank and the lender is also likely to explore external candidates for the top job. One name that has been doing the rounds is Dinesh Kumar Khara.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the former chairman of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, was earlier approached by HDFC Bank for the post of part-time chairman after Atanu Chakraborty abruptly quit the post in March this year. However, according to the report, Khara had declined the offer then and is now being considered as Jagdishan’s replacement. Khara, however, has said he has no clue about it.

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Another analyst pointed out that the bank may also consider an interim arrangement if the process to identify a successor takes time and the Reserve Bank’s approval process extends beyond October.

Moody’s flags concerns

Meanwhile, global credit ratings agency Moody’s has said that the bank’s disclosure that its MD and CEO will not seek reappointment has introduced a “degree of leadership transition risk” as the succession was not anticipated.

“An orderly succession process and continuity in strategy execution will be key to sustaining stakeholder confidence and limiting any credit implications,” said Devang Rajkotia, AVP, Moody’s Ratings.

While he pointed out that leadership changes at systemically important banks can create uncertainty around strategy execution and risk management, he said HDFC Bank’s strong franchise, deep senior management bench and one of the strongest financial profiles among Moody’s-rated banks in India mitigate these risks.

Leadership transition amid corporate governance issues

HDFC Bank has been through a difficult phase, facing several corporate governance issues in the past few months. It began with the sudden resignation of then part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March, who had cited differences over ethics and values.

The bank then had to take action against a few employees for mis-selling AT-1 bonds at its Dubai International Financial Centre branch. Later, HDFC Bank was alleged to have camouflaged crores as marketing spends to pay higher interest to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

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Sashidhar Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and group head of retail assets Arvind Vohra were fined Rs 1 lakh each after an internal probe in that case. The bank has also been sued in the US by a few investors over the decline in the price of its American Depository Shares following the news report related to MSRDC.

In this backdrop, HDFC Bank is now entering a phase of top leadership overhaul. The bank appointed former IAS officer and ex-chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the new part-time chairman in June.

While Jagdishan will leave in October, CFO Vaidyanathan will superannuate at the end of November. Vaidyanathan will be succeeded by former Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma. Meanwhile, Bhavin Lakhpatwala, head of strategy and investor relations, was roped in as CFO by smaller private sector rival RBL Bank in June this year.

“The changes in its leadership team will help to address the scepticism that has engulfed the bank over the recent period,” said Aggarwal of Motilal Oswal.

Analysts at Equirus Capital also noted that the development had removed a “key uncertainty,” although the identity of the successor would now be a key monitorable.

“With the bank having already appointed a new chairman and now set to appoint a new MD and CEO, HDFC Bank is likely to undergo a meaningful leadership and governance reset,” the Equirus analysts said, adding that a credible successor could help rebuild stakeholder confidence and provide a fresh start following the recent governance overhang.