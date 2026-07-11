HDFC Bank FY26 report: AI ambitions, wealth growth, ESG focus, ₹60,000 crore fundraise

HDFC Bank's FY2025-26 Integrated Annual Report underscores the lender's focus on preparing for the future through investments in technology, customer experience and capital. From launching an in-house generative AI platform to expanding its wealth business and reinforcing ESG commitments, the bank has outlined a multi-pronged strategy to remain competitive in India's rapidly evolving financial services industry.

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1. AI becomes central to HDFC Bank's strategy

One of the biggest announcements in the report is the launch of 'Neev', HDFC Bank's enterprise Generative AI (GenAI) platform. The bank said the past year marked a shift from simply digitising banking services to embedding intelligence into its core operations.

Neev has been built as a full-stack enterprise AI platform that provides model access, governance and deployment capabilities. It will enable different business teams to develop AI-powered applications while maintaining enterprise-wide consistency, security and regulatory compliance. The platform is expected to support customer service, lending, wealth management and internal operations.

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2. ₹60,000 crore fundraising plan

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The bank is also seeking shareholder approval to raise up to ₹60,000 crore through Additional Tier-I bonds, Tier-II bonds and long-term infrastructure bonds via private placements.

The proposed fundraising is aimed at strengthening HDFC Bank's capital base, maintaining regulatory capital requirements and supporting future credit growth. As loan demand continues to rise, the additional capital will provide the lender with greater flexibility to expand its lending operations while maintaining healthy capital adequacy ratios.

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3. Wealth management business gathers momentum

Wealth management remained another major growth area during FY2025-26.

HDFC Bank's SmartWealth platform crossed 15 lakh downloads, serving more than 8.5 lakh clients with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6.36 lakh crore. The bank also expanded its investment offerings from 23 to 31 products, while conducting more than 100 investor education initiatives across India.

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Its mutual fund distribution business also continued to grow, with AUM rising to ₹1,67,992 crore and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) mobilisation increasing 18% during the financial year.

4. ESG remains a strategic priority

The annual report highlights HDFC Bank's continued emphasis on sustainability and responsible banking.

The lender retained its leadership position in domestic ESG ratings with a CRISIL ESG score of 72 and ranked in the 82nd percentile of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It also reaffirmed its goal of achieving Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon neutrality by FY2031-32.

During FY2025-26, the bank planted 15 lakh trees, taking the cumulative plantation count beyond 95 lakh, while expanding digital communication initiatives that significantly reduced paper usage and associated carbon emissions.

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5. Digital banking transformation accelerates

Digital innovation continues to underpin HDFC Bank's long-term strategy.

The lender consolidated its sales processes into a unified customer relationship management platform called RMPro, giving relationship managers a 360-degree customer view through a mobile-first interface. It is also integrating AI with Mobile Banking, NetBanking and WhatsApp Banking to deliver faster, more personalised customer experiences.

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Beyond customer engagement, the bank is investing in automation, cloud infrastructure and analytics to improve operational efficiency and enable scalable digital growth.

Taken together, these initiatives show that HDFC Bank is positioning itself beyond traditional banking. By combining AI-led innovation, stronger capital buffers, an expanding wealth management franchise, deeper ESG integration and digital-first operations, the lender aims to strengthen its leadership position in an increasingly technology-driven banking landscape.